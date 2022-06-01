Highbury Vale man shattered dentist’s glass door after arguing with ex-partner

When Paul Kiernan turned up at the dental practice where she works, at 8.45am, on February 9, she became concerned and asked him to speak in private.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett said Kiernan, aged 59, asked her to leave her job so he could marry her and take her away on holiday.

"It was delusional talk," she said.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

"She was aware he took medication that kept him stable, but he stopped in July last year and the relationship went downhill."

When he got back into his van, his ex-partner told him to put his seat-belt on.

"That was a trigger point," Ms Fawcett said. "He got out and told her ‘don't tell me how to drive.'"

Kiernan became 'more and more irate,' and followed the woman back in to the surgery.

He intimidated other members of staff, who later gave statements about his 'bizarre behaviour.'

When he stormed out of the building, he slammed the door so hard behind him, it shattered.

When he was arrested later the same day, he told police it was an accident and he didn't realise how weak the glass was.

The court heard he has previous convictions, but was last in trouble in 2014.

Kiernan, of Kersall Drive, received full credit for his guilty plea to criminal damage, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.