Homeless man breached Mansfield ban on quest to find accommodation

A homeless man who was on his way to meet housing officers about a new home was arrested when he walked through Mansfield town centre, a court has heard.

Kyle Gregg breached a criminal behaviour order banning him from the town centre, when he was spotted on Clumber Street, at 3.30pm, on Wednesday, August 7.

The court heard the order was imposed on April 2, 2018, and runs until 2021, and Gregg had been jailed in the past for breaching it.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: "He is hopeful of securing accommodation today. The probation service has said they would like to get him sorted."

"He is within touching distance of getting out of Mansfield."

He said that Gregg's troubles had been caused by drink and drugs, triggered by the loss of his mother.

"He is proud of himself for keeping clean and sober," Mr Perry added. "He is on the cusp of changing his behaviours."

Gregg, 30, of no fixed abode, admitted the breach when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £100, and he was ordered to pay a £32 government surcharge. Magistrates ruled the day he has served in custody was sufficient punishment.

For more of the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court, click here.