Homeless man charged with counterfeit £2 coins in Sutton

A homeless man has been charged with possessing counterfeit two pound coins in Sutton.

A homeless man has been charged with possessing counterfeit two pound coins in Sutton.

Daniel Bagnall, 33, of no fixed abode, denied the offence under the Forgery and Counterfeiting Act 1981, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

It is alleged he was found with 14 fake coins on Mansfield Road, Skegby, on February 20.

The offence carries a maximum of up to two years, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

He was granted unconditional bail until January 9 for a trial.

You can read more of the latest cases from Mansfield here.