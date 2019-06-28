Homeless man jailed after candle theft in Mansfield

A homeless man who fled from the Four Seasons shopping centre after trying to steal four Yankee candles has been sent back to jail, a court heard.

Matthew Cook was detained by security staff after he put £100 of the candles in a bag and left Boots without paying, on June 27.

Cook, 31, admitted the theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said: "He is in a cycle now and it's not getting any better.

"He is on the streets, with mental health issues and an ongoing drug use. It was almost inevitable that he would end up committing some form of acquisitive crime.

"It's my hope that he will seek some help for his mental health issues."

Cook, who was on post-sentence supervision at the time, was recalled to prison for two weeks and a further seven days were added to the sentence.

He was ordered to pay a £115 government surcharge.

