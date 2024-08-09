Homeless shoplifter sent back to jail after raiding Bulwell store

By Tim Cunningham
Published 9th Aug 2024, 06:00 GMT
A shoplifter who stole £232 of goods from a Bulwell store shortly after his release from a prison sentence for thieving, has been sent back to jail.

Dean Earl struck at the Select Store, on Main Street, Bulwell, on July 1, magistrates in Mansfield were told.

He also targeted the same Co-op on Beckhampton Road on nine further occasions between June 28 and July 21, where he stole coffee, laundry products, shampoo and tinned fish totaling £1,000.

The court heard the thefts put him in breach of a criminal behaviour order which he has also breached twice before.

Earl was jailed for six months when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court. Photo: GoogleEarl was jailed for six months when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court. Photo: Google
Earl was jailed for six months when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court. Photo: Google

The prosecutor said the thefts involved "some degree of planning" and sometimes caused great anxiety to staff.

Earl, who has ‘a long list of previous convictions for theft’, was jailed for four weeks in June.

Dean Gruysiuk, mitigating, said he deserved maximum credit for his guilty pleas and was remorseful.

He said: "His offending stems from an addiction to drugs.

"Just before he was remanded he was given a methadone script which helped to reduce the amount of heroin he was taking from £100 per day to £20."

He said Earl is struggling with homelessness and hopes to be rehoused after he is released.

He continued: "He was heading in the right direction before he was remanded.

"Seventeen days in prison have given him a chance to clear his head.

"He has never had the chance to complete a drug rehabilitation order."

Earl, aged 43, admitted ten counts of theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on August 2.

Sentencing was adjourned until Wednesday, August 7 when he was jailed for six months.

