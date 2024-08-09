Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A shoplifter who stole £232 of goods from a Bulwell store shortly after his release from a prison sentence for thieving, has been sent back to jail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Earl struck at the Select Store, on Main Street, Bulwell, on July 1, magistrates in Mansfield were told.

He also targeted the same Co-op on Beckhampton Road on nine further occasions between June 28 and July 21, where he stole coffee, laundry products, shampoo and tinned fish totaling £1,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard the thefts put him in breach of a criminal behaviour order which he has also breached twice before.

Earl was jailed for six months when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court. Photo: Google

The prosecutor said the thefts involved "some degree of planning" and sometimes caused great anxiety to staff.

Earl, who has ‘a long list of previous convictions for theft’, was jailed for four weeks in June.

Dean Gruysiuk, mitigating, said he deserved maximum credit for his guilty pleas and was remorseful.

He said: "His offending stems from an addiction to drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Just before he was remanded he was given a methadone script which helped to reduce the amount of heroin he was taking from £100 per day to £20."

He said Earl is struggling with homelessness and hopes to be rehoused after he is released.

He continued: "He was heading in the right direction before he was remanded.

"Seventeen days in prison have given him a chance to clear his head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has never had the chance to complete a drug rehabilitation order."

Earl, aged 43, admitted ten counts of theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on August 2.

Sentencing was adjourned until Wednesday, August 7 when he was jailed for six months.