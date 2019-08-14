Homeless woman escapes Retford town centre ban

A vulnerable homeless woman from Retford will not be banned from the town centre for three years when she is released from prison, a court heard.

Suzanne Ryves, 44, currently a serving prisoner at Foston Hall, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, where an application to impose a criminal behaviour order was made, on Wednesday.

Fiona Davidson, for Ryves, said her client had "a myriad of health difficulties" and mental health problems, and the proposed exclusion zone would prevent her from contacting the benefits agency and the police station.

"The only people who will offer her any support live within the zone," Ms Davidson said.

On Wednesday, district judge Jonathan Taaffe said: "I am not making the order. I am not saying it is not justified.

"She is due to be released at the end of the month. She will be on licence. There should be conditions on that licence.

"If the position is, if within a matter of weeks we are back at square one and she has been recalled, and decided she will not cooperate with the spirit of the order, then it seems inevitable that the order will be made."

The court heard that Ryves admitted eight counts of criminal damage, on July 16, and will be released at the end of August.

