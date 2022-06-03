Hucknall: Air Ambulance called and two arrests after incident near Broomhill Park

The incident happened on Thursday, June 2 on Lime Tree Road near Broomhill Park.

Police cars and ambulances attended the scene and the Air Ambulance was also called and landed on the park, although it was not needed in the end.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called to an address in Lime Tree Road shortly before 4pm on Thursday, June 2. following reports of a fight involving weapons.

The incident happened on Lime Tree Road near the entrance to Broomhill Park. Photo: Google

Two men, aged 49 and 42, were arrested on suspicion of affray and later released without further action.

The older man sustained a minor injury to his hand and also received a caution for causing criminal damage to a police car.

No other injuries were reported and – after an extensive search – no weapons were found.

Detective Chief Inspector Kim Binns, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Response officers attended this scene immediately following reports of a fight involving at least one knife.

“Matters were quickly bought under control and two suspects taken into custody. Witnesses were spoken to and the area searched, but no weapons were recovered.”