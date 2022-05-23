The post, the Hucknall Cracks Crime, Facebook page, said: “The man got on the tram in town and got off at Butler’s Hill.

“He’s well known for doing this as I’ve seen him multiple times over the years – he’s stood in front of two kids with his zipper down and no boxers on .

"He even looked down to check if it’s down.

The incident on the tram between Nottingham and Hucknall with the man getting off at Butler's Hill

"Once he got off the tram he covered himself up and was smiling to himself .

"Wears the same clothes and has done for years – just be careful.”

The post adds that the two girls who were allegedly exposed to and the post’s author have reported the incident to the police.