Hucknall and Bulwell both part of latest knife amnesty by Nottinghamshire Police

People to leave their unwanted knives in amnesty bins and hand in knives without fear of prosecution for doing so for the duration of the amnesty.

The bins will be located at the following Nottingham City police stations in Beeston, Broxtowe, Bulwell, Oxclose Lane, Radford Road and St Ann's.

There will also be a bin at the shared service at Carlton Fire Station.

Illegal weapons can handed in without punishment over the next two weeks during the police amnesty

The county station bin locations are Hucknall, Kirkby, Mansfield, Newark, Ollerton, Retford and Worksop.

People are advised to check the opening times of their nearest participating amnesty bin location before they visit.

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, the force’s knife crime lead, said: “Every knife handed in to us is one less dangerous weapon that can be used to cause serious harm or injury – potentially resulting in someone’s life being lost.

“While we have seen a sustained reduction in knife crime in Nottinghamshire we will never rest on our laurels and we remain determined to drive it down even further.

“We understand the devastating impact knife-related crime has on people’s lives on all sides, both victims and perpetrators, and the immense harm and upset it can cause within wider communities.

“That’s why we continue to work closely with our partners all year round to educate people from an early age about the consequences and dangers of carrying a knife and getting drawn into violent crime.

“The continued support of the community is absolutely vital in tackling this issue.

“We all need to work together to combat knife crime and we’re urging anyone with information on knife crime in their local community to call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“In an emergency, always dial 999.”

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, added: “My priority is to prevent young people from ever being in a situation where they pick up a knife.