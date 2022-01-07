Tim Shore, 59, of Woodstock Street, Hucknall, was given three penalty points, fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge after being caught doing 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A60 Mansfield Road on February 14, 2021.

Jeetendra Singh, 48, of Gaul Street Bulwell, was caught exceeding the 40mph speed limit on Western Boulevard in Nottingham on January 31, 2021 and was fined £80, plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and given five penalty points.

Camilla Smith, 36, of Hazel Grove, Hucknall, was given three penalty points, fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge after being caught doing 37mph in a 30mph zone on Derby Road in Annesley Woodhouse on February 7, 2021

All drivers were fined after they appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google

Neil Talbot, 49, of Carlingford Road, Hucknall, was caught doing 43mph in a 30mph zone on Bells Lane in Nottingham on February 1, 2021 and was fined £43 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and given four penalty points.

Caine Theaker, 46, of Nelson Road, Bulwell, was given three penalty points, fined £90 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge after being caught doing 55mph in a 40mph zone on the Hucknall by-pass on February 10, 2021.