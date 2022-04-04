Hucknall and Bulwell driving offenders among cases up before Nottingham magistrates

David Herring, 53, of Westville Drive, Hucknall, was guilty of exceeding the 50mph speed limit on the A52 Boston Road in Wainfleet St Mary on December 6, 2019 and was fined £200, plus £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, and had three points put in his licence.

Lee Dawson, 32, of Apolllo Drive, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on June 28 last year and was fined £120, plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, and had six points put in his licence.

Steven Eley, 34, of Ravensworth Road, Bulwell, admitted two counts of speeding last year after being caught doing 35mph in 30mph zone on Oxlclose Lane in Nottingham on June 30 and 38mph in a 30mph zone on Calverton Road in Arnold on July 20, and was fined £267, plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, and had three points put in his licence.

Hucknall and Bulwell driving offences were among the latest cases heard at Nottingham Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google

Matthew Innes, 31, of Edmond Grove, Hucknall was caught doing 61mph in a 30mph zone on Moor Road in Papplewick on June 29 last year was fined £385, plus £90 costs and a £38 victim surcharge, and had six points put in his licence.

Michel Juvenard, 37, of Cinderhill Road, Bulwell, was guilty to two counts of speeding last year after being caught doing 39mph in 30mph zone on the A610 Nuthall Road in Cinderhill on June 23 and 37mph in a 30mph zone on Bells Lane in Cinderford on June 24, and was fined £220, plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, and had three points put in his licence.

Dylan Denham, 27, of Gillead Street, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to stealing a grey Canada Goose jacked worth £495 from a Flannels store in Leicester and was fined £120, plus £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.