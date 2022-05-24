Hucknall and Bulwell mobile speed cameras locations for the coming weeks

Cameras will be in place at some point in the next few weeks on the B682 Sherwood Rise, Nottingham to Hucknall Lane in Bulwell and on Nottingham Road, Portland Road and Annesley Road in Hucknall.
The full list of Nottinghamshire roads where cameras will be operating in the next few weeks is as follows:
A17 Coddington
A453 Clifton Lane, Nottingham
A52 Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham
A60 Carlton Road, Worksop
A60 Doncaster Road, Carlton-in- Lindrick
A60 Leeming Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse
A60 Mansfield Road/Huntingdon Street, Nottingham
A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield
A60 Nottingham Road/Mansfield Road, Ravenshead
A6002 Bilborough Road, Nottingham
A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge, Nottingham.
A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham
A608 Church Lane, Brinsley
A609 Ilkeston Road/Nottingham Road, Trowell
A609 Ilkeston Road/Wollaton Road/Russell Drive/Trowell Road, Nottingham
A610 Bobbers Mill, Nottingham
A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham
A6117 Old Mill Lane, Mansfield
A612 Church Road Burton Joyce
A612 Main Road, Upton
A616 Ollerton Road, Caunton
A616 Ompton
A617 Kirklington
A6191 Southwell Road, Mansfield
A6200 Derby Road, Nottingham
A6211 Arnold lane Gedling
A631 Flood Plains Road, East of Beckingham
A6514 Valley Road, Sherwood
B600 Nottingham Road, Nuthall
B6004 Strelley Road/Broxtowe Lane/Stockhill Lane, Nottingham
B6018 Church Hill Kirkby-in-Ashfield
B6018 Sutton Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield
B6023 Mansfield Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield
B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby
B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield
B6030 Clipstone Road West/Sherwood Hall Road, Mansfield
B6040 Retford Road, Worksop
B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop
B6041 Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop.
B682 Sherwood Rise, Nottingham to Hucknall Lane, Bulwell
B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton
Beechdale Road/Hollington Road/Wigman Road, Nottingham
Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham
Clifton Road Ruddington
Coppice Road, Arnold
Eakring Road, Mansfield
Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough
Kirkby Road Sutton-in-Ashfield
Lenton Boulevard and Radford Boulevard, Nottingham
New Mill Lane/Sandlands Way, Mansfield
Nottingham Road/Leake Road, Gotham
Nottingham Road/Portland Road/Annesley Road, Hucknall
Shelford Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent
Spital Hill, Retford
Spring Lane, Mapperley