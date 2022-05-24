Hucknall and Bulwell mobile speed cameras locations for the coming weeks

Sites in Hucknall and Bulwell are among Nottinghamshire Police’s planned locations for mobile speed cameras across the county in the coming weeks.

By John Smith
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 1:37 pm

Cameras will be in place at some point in the next few weeks on the B682 Sherwood Rise, Nottingham to Hucknall Lane in Bulwell and on Nottingham Road, Portland Road and Annesley Road in Hucknall.

The full list of Nottinghamshire roads where cameras will be operating in the next few weeks is as follows:

A17 Coddington

A453 Clifton Lane, Nottingham

A52 Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham

A60 Carlton Road, Worksop

A60 Doncaster Road, Carlton-in- Lindrick

A60 Leeming Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse

A60 Mansfield Road/Huntingdon Street, Nottingham

A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield

A60 Nottingham Road/Mansfield Road, Ravenshead

A6002 Bilborough Road, Nottingham

A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge, Nottingham.

A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham

A608 Church Lane, Brinsley

A609 Ilkeston Road/Nottingham Road, Trowell

A609 Ilkeston Road/Wollaton Road/Russell Drive/Trowell Road, Nottingham

A610 Bobbers Mill, Nottingham

A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham

A6117 Old Mill Lane, Mansfield

A612 Church Road Burton Joyce

A612 Main Road, Upton

A616 Ollerton Road, Caunton

A616 Ompton

A617 Kirklington

A6191 Southwell Road, Mansfield

A6200 Derby Road, Nottingham

A6211 Arnold lane Gedling

A631 Flood Plains Road, East of Beckingham

A6514 Valley Road, Sherwood

B600 Nottingham Road, Nuthall

B6004 Strelley Road/Broxtowe Lane/Stockhill Lane, Nottingham

B6018 Church Hill Kirkby-in-Ashfield

B6018 Sutton Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield

B6023 Mansfield Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield

B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby

B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield

B6030 Clipstone Road West/Sherwood Hall Road, Mansfield

B6040 Retford Road, Worksop

B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop

B6041 Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop.

B682 Sherwood Rise, Nottingham to Hucknall Lane, Bulwell

B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton

Beechdale Road/Hollington Road/Wigman Road, Nottingham

Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham

Clifton Road Ruddington

Coppice Road, Arnold

Eakring Road, Mansfield

Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough

Kirkby Road Sutton-in-Ashfield

Lenton Boulevard and Radford Boulevard, Nottingham

New Mill Lane/Sandlands Way, Mansfield

Nottingham Road/Leake Road, Gotham

Nottingham Road/Portland Road/Annesley Road, Hucknall

Shelford Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent

Spital Hill, Retford

Spring Lane, Mapperley

