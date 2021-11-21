The five fires happened at an industrial estate in Wigwam Lane in Hucknall and, later, in Bestwood Village, in the early hours of Tuesday, November 16.

Following an extensive investigation by Nottinghamshire Police, officers have now charged Patrick Harrison, 28, of Mansfield Road, Carrington, with five counts of arson.

He will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday, November 22.

DS Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "The fires caused a considerable impact on both Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service on the day but thankfully due to the quick response the damage was minimised.

"Arson is a serious offence and following our investigation we have now charged a man in connection with the incidents."

Officers arrived at the scene of the first Hucknall incident and found three vehicles had been set alight.

The fire later spread into the yard surrounding the area causing further damage to vehicles and a building.

A further two fires were reported a short time later at different areas within the industrial estate where another four vehicles and a skip were found alight.

A number of officers quickly responded to the reports and thankfully with the help of the force’s drone team another fire was spotted in School Walk, Bestwood Village, which was able to be extinguished quickly.