Hucknall 'ASB magnet and drugs' properties closed down by police

Hucknall Neighbourhood Team has closed down two problem premises down in consecutive days.

The addresses on George Street and Mulberry Grove have been a magnet for anti-social behaviour (ASB) and drug related activity in recent months.

On October 19 and 20, cases were put to the courts to get the addresses closed and the cases were so compelling that the courts supported the applications.

PCSO Mikey Regan, who spearheaded the operation which ultimately led to the closures, said: “We were aware of reports and concerns from local residents about both addresses.

PS Sandeep Mann and PCSO Mikey Regan outside one of the closed-down properties. Photo: Ashield Police

“In response I visited those effected and took comprehensive details in order to build up a complete picture of how the actions of these individuals were affecting the wider community.

"Needless to say, the list of incidents was long and it was very clear that it was causing fear and misery to good people who just want go about their lives in peace and be able to relax in their own home.

"The individuals who previously lived in the flats were given plenty of warning and advice from the police and council, but they either didn't take it seriously or didn't care.

"Either way, they're not there any more.

"I would personally like to extend my gratitude to all those who have provided statements and accounts and those who have rang into the police to report the ASB.

"I would like to encourage the good people of Hucknall to keep on reporting drug issues and ASB, we appreciate it and it really helps in building up the evidence to present to the courts.”

PS Sandeep Mann, who oversees the Hucknall Neighbourhood Policing Team, added: “I've said it before and will no doubt say it again, but if you abuse your privilege of being provided with accommodation, don't abuse it, don't allow your property to become a drop in for class A drug users and don't cause ASB in your community.

"It's a very simple message and should be easy to understand.

"We have closed down several such properties over recent months and we have a few more on our radar.”