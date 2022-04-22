Hucknall baby death: delay to sentencing of parents who have admitted cruelty

Teri Walters pictured leaving Crown Court at a previous hearing (Photo: Marie Wilson/Nottingham Post)

Hunter White was pronounced dead by paramedics at Kingsway Gardens on July 10, 2020, and his parents admitted cruelty to a person under the age of 16.

His dad, Adam White, 45, of Foxhill Road East, Carlton, pleaded guilty last September.

Hunter’s mum, Terri Walters, 32, of Kingsway Gardens, Hucknall, changed her plea to guilty in March.

They were due to be sentenced today (Friday April 22) but the hearing was put back so both defendants could be present.

Nottingham Crown Court previously heard that Hunter died due to a lack of oxygen and blood flow to the brain because he could not breathe or move, which is known as ‘positional asphyxia’.

Judge Gregory Dickinson QC, the Recorder of Nottingham, said that Adam White "fell asleep under the influence of something" and left Hunter facedown.

"The mother was in the house, also taking drugs, went to bed, leaving the baby with the father when not safe to do."

Judge Dickinson told the court that both parents “have longstanding drug problems.”

Walter's barrister, Sue Rodham, explained there was a draft basis of plea - where a defendant pleads guilty on a particular basis - and she applied for a pre-sentence report in the case.

He granted bail to Walters, acknowledging it was a serious and sensitive case, and there are "considerable emotional pressures on the defendant".