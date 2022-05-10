Hunter White was pronounced dead by paramedics at Kingsway Gardens on July 10, 2020, and his parents admitted cruelty to a person under the age of 16.

His dad, Adam White, 45, of Foxhill Road East, Carlton, pleaded guilty last September.

Hunter’s mum, Terri Walters, 32, of Kingsway Gardens, Hucknall, changed her plea to guilty in March.

Terri Walters will now be sentenced, along with Adam White, on May 20

Both parents, who have longstanding drug problems, were initially due to be sentenced on April 22 but the hearing was put back to May 6 so both defendants could be present.

However, the sentencing has now again been adjourned for a second time and both White and Walters will now be sentenced on May 20.

Nottingham Crown Court had previously heard that Hunter died due to a lack of oxygen and blood flow to the brain because he could not breathe or move, which is known as ‘positional asphyxia’.

Judge Gregory Dickinson QC, the Recorder of Nottingham, said that Adam White ‘fell asleep under the influence of something’ and left Hunter facedown.

He continued: "The mother was in the house, also taking drugs, and went to bed, leaving the baby with the father when not safe to do."