Hucknall bar owner left frustrated and disappointed after having Jubilee bunting stolen

Damo’s Bar, on Annesley Road, suffered the theft over the weekend and it left owner Damien O’Connor frustrated that someone would actually go out of their way to do something like this.

He said: “Basically someone stole all the Jubilee decorations from the front of the pub and it must have been pre-meditated because they needed scissors to cut the cable ties that were attaching it to the pub so they knew what they doing.

"It was just the bunting that got taken but ours was the only pub that got targeted.

"Who does something like this – you tell me, I’ve no idea who or why.

"I’ve not reported it to the police – it was only £2 bunting, but that’s not the point.

"It’s the principle and the fact that someone would do that when we’re celebrating something like the Jubilee that makes it so sad and so annoying.

"You see bunting in lots of gardens and you can’t just assume it’s yours.”

Aside of the theft, Damien said the pub had enjoyed a really good Jubilee weekend.