The frightening incident happened on Thursday, February 23, at about 3.40pm, when the Trentbarton bus was attacked by a male wearing a balaclava on Broomhill Road.

Fortunately, no passengers were injured, but police are now appealing for the public’s help on this and a number of other incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in Hucknall.

A Trentbarton bus had its window smashed with a brick on Broomhill Road

On Saturday, February 18, at about noon, a mobility vehicle charger was stolen from a community area at Plane Tree Court.

Sometime around Wednesday, February 22, a glass window in a front door of a house on Lime Tree Road was smashed.

On February 23, at about 1.40am, a blue Kia car on Carlingford Road was entered and a wallet stolen. A bank card in the wallet was later used.

Later that day, between 9.30am and 10am, a house was broken into on Windmill Avenue and, following an untidy search, jewellery and cash was stolen.

Between 6pm on February 23 and 8am the following day, a silver Toyota Yaris parked on Florence Street was keyed on the back.

On Friday, February 24, between 1.30am and 2am, a white mountain bike was stolen from a back garden of a property on Lilac Road.

Between midnight on February 24 and 3pm the following day, two pots containing solar ball decorations were stolen from the front of a house in Shortwood Avenue.

On Saturday, February 25, at about 5.20pm, some males on motor cycles were riding circles around people on Market Place.

On Sunday, February 26, at 10.20am, a white male with a beard wearing a black full coat and black joggers with grey joggers underneath broke into a house on Portland Road, via a window, but was disturbed and chased off by the owner.

Later that day, at 8.10pm a grey Ford Transit truck with Sackett Roofing printed on the side and carrying ladders and other equipment was stolen from Tavistock Close. Two males wearing baseball caps are believed responsible.

On Monday, February 27, at 4.20pm, a locked green Carrera mountain bike near the trolley park at the Aldi store on Ashgate Road was stolen by two persons dressed in black.

Overnight on Tuesday, February 28, an outside letterbox was damaged at St Mary’s View on Ogle Street.