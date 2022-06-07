Acting on intelligence, officers visited the property in Norman Drive at around 12.15am on Saturday, June 4.

After spotting evidence of a cannabis grow from outside, they forced entry and found nearly 100 plants spread across multiple rooms inside.

The plants were taken away and destroyed and an array of growing and electrical equipment was put beyond use.

A large haul of cannabis plants has been seized by police in Hucknall

Sergeant Andy Crosby, of the Ashfield neighbourhood policing team said: “Cannabis cultivation is a serious offence that is often linked to organised criminality and a range of related offences – from significant incidents of violence to people trafficking.

“Cannabis grows themselves are also extremely dangerous.

"In this and in others we have found the electrics had been crudely bypassed and posed a clear risk to safety.

“We take any reports we receive very seriously and won’t hesitate to take action where we think there is evidence of a cultivation.

"This was a significant grow that had clearly taken somebody a lot of time and money to set up.