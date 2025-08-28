Hucknall car theft suspect chased down and stopped by police dog

A Hucknall car theft suspect was chased down and detained by a police dog after the vehicle was stopped by officers.

The vehicle was taken from Ashgate Road shortly before it was spotted by officers in the early hours of Tuesday, August 19.

After a brief pursuit by members of the road crime team, the car was abandoned in Mayes Rise, Bestwood, where two suspects were seen to flee into the darkness.

Police dog Max was deployed a short time later and made short work of chasing down and detaining a 19-year-old man who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft.

A Hucknall car theft suspect was chased down and stopped by police dog Max. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The damaged vehicle was recovered from the scene.

Sgt Nicholas Dachtler, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Max is one of our biggest and fastest dogs and did a great job with his handler to safely detain a suspect in this investigation.

“In situations like this – when speed is of the essence – our dogs are an absolutely vital part of wider crime fighting team.”