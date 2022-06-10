Hucknall cars and property broken into in spate of thefts around the town

At 2.15pm on Monday, June 6 in Heyworth Road, a red Yamaha motor cycle was stolen from a works car park by two males wearing balaclavas and gloves.

The bike was found dumped in woodland nearby shortly after the theft.

Between 8pm and Midnight on Saturday, June 4, a Vauxhall Astra parked on York Street had a passenger side window smashed and a Tory Burch bag was stolen.

Several cars and property have been broken into by thieves in Hucknall in the last week

Sometime before Saturday, June 4 the gates at Watnall Road Allotments were broken open and also some sheds were broken into and some tools removed but nothing reported stolen.

Between 6pm Tuesday, June 7 and 5pm Wednesday, June 8 June a garage was broken into on Keats Drive and some tools were stolen.

Between 10.30pm on Thursday, June 2 and 3.30am Friday, June 3 a black Nissan Qashqai was broken into on Beardall Street and a wallet containing credit cards was stolen.

Sometime before 8.45am on Saturday, June 4, a grey padlocked Dawes Mojave push bike was stolen at the Hucknall Tram Stop car park.

Police also want information after further incidents of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

At 4pm on Thursday, June 2, in Kingsway Gardens, a black BMW was seen to stop outside a house and a male person get out of the vehicle and approach the house briefly before driving off.

A noise was heard and a window in the front door was found to be broken.

Between 7pm on Wednesday 1 and 6.30am Thursday, June 2 in Kneesall Grove, a pane of glass on a greenhouse was broken by a stone.

At 8.40pm on Thursday, June 2, vehicles were reported racing around the Blenheim Industrial Estate in Bulwell.

If you witnessed any of these incidents, have any information about anyone who may be involved or any CCTV footage that may be of help, please contact the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team by e-mail at [email protected]