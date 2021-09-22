Hucknall cashpoint robbery suspect remanded in custody after court appearance
A man has appeared in court, charged with attempting to rob a cash machine in Hucknall.
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 11:50 am
Updated
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 11:50 am
Stuart Kendal, of Rathlyn Avenue, Blackpool, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 20 charged with burglary with intent to steal from the cash machine outside The Shak barbers on High Street on September 14.
Police were alerted after an alarm attached to the machine was triggered.
In court, Kendal was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on October 19.
Police are asking any potential witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone with dash-cam footage of the area.
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 76 of 14 September 2021.