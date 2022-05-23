Hucknall child cruelty case sentencing adjourned again as judge 'wants more time to get it right'

Hunter White was pronounced dead by paramedics at Kingsway Gardens on July 10, 2020, and his parents admitted cruelty to a person under the age of 16.

His dad, Adam White, 45, of Foxhill Road East, Carlton, pleaded guilty last September.

Hunter’s mum, Terri Walters, 32, of Kingsway Gardens, Hucknall, changed her plea to guilty in March.

Terri Walters and Hunter's father Adam White will now be sentenced on Thursday

The pair were due to be sentenced on today (Monday).

But after hearing further mitigation, and that White has been diagnosed with sleep apnoea and Walters is no longer using heroin, Judge Gregory Dickinson QC again adjourned proceedings, saying he needs more time to consider the sentence.

He said: "I want to think about this case.

"Sometimes there is no right or wrong answer but I want to get it right.”