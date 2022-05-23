Hucknall child cruelty case sentencing adjourned again as judge 'wants more time to get it right'

The parents of an 18-day-old Hucknall baby who were involved in his death will now learn their fate on Thursday at Nottingham Crown Court.

By John Smith
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 5:02 pm

Hunter White was pronounced dead by paramedics at Kingsway Gardens on July 10, 2020, and his parents admitted cruelty to a person under the age of 16.

His dad, Adam White, 45, of Foxhill Road East, Carlton, pleaded guilty last September.

Hunter’s mum, Terri Walters, 32, of Kingsway Gardens, Hucknall, changed her plea to guilty in March.

The pair were due to be sentenced on today (Monday).

But after hearing further mitigation, and that White has been diagnosed with sleep apnoea and Walters is no longer using heroin, Judge Gregory Dickinson QC again adjourned proceedings, saying he needs more time to consider the sentence.

He said: "I want to think about this case.

"Sometimes there is no right or wrong answer but I want to get it right.”

The pair will now be sentenced at 10am on Thursday, May 26.

