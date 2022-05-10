Hucknall Co-op customers can now get their food orders straight to their door

Hucknall Co-op customers can now get their shopping direct to their doorstep after the company extended its partnership with the delivery app Just Eat.

By John Smith
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 9:50 am

The Central England Co-op store on Watnall Road is part of the extended rollout of the scheme which allows Just Eat customers to receive their groceries straight to their door.

The collaboration initially began with 10 of the Co-op’s food stores back in February.

But the decision has been made to extend to more sites and Hucknall Watnall Road is one of the stores being added to the scheme.

Customers at the Co-op in Watnall Road in Hucknall can now get their groceries delivered to their door via the Just Eat app

Claire Koziol, head of stores, said: “We’re excited to be extending our partnership with Just Eat to give our customers in even more locations an easy way to get their groceries delivered to their door in quick time."

