Hucknall con man pleads guilty to three counts of fraud

Jack Dennis, 28, of Munks Avenue, admitting three separate instances – on August 29, 2019, September 4, 2019 and October 7, 2019 – of dishonestly securing a £100 deposit from three women to view a property that he no right to offer for let.

In addition, he also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to the court, having been released on bail, on January 18 this year.

He was ordered to pay £250 compensation, plus £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge and further ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Dennis admitted three counts of fraud when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Google

Three more cases involving Dispatch district defendants have also been heard by Nottingham magistrates.

Luke Upton, 20, of Saxondale Drive, Highbury Vale, pleaded guilty to possessing a machete and sword at his home address and was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and further ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Andrew Warne, 57, of Cinderhill Walk, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to be drunk and disorderly in Old Market Square in Nottingham on May 16 and was fined £50, plus £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.