The incident took place on the evening of Wednesday August 11 when several vehicles parked on the street were attacked and had their wing mirrors smashed or broken off.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on the council, said: “As ever, when crimes are brought to our attention we work with the police and the council’s community protection team to increase patrols.

"We would urge any resident who knows anything about increased car crime in the centre of Hucknall to call the police on 101.

Police are investigating after several cars were damaged. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

“We have requested increased police patrols in the centre of Hucknall and won’t tolerate this.”

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were aware of an incident of criminal damage on William Street overnight on August 11 and were investigating.

Inspector Mark Dickson, district commander for Ashfield, said: “This was a mindless act of vandalism that has caused considerable cost and inconvenience to some of our local residents.

"We understand the deep frustration people feel after incidents like this and are determined to bring whoever was responsible to justice.

“Investigations are ongoing and – as ever – we keen to speak to any local residents who may have information about what happened.