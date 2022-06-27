Hucknall county councillors officially object to new £15.7m Top Wighay offices plans

The plans submitted to the council are for ‘construction of an office building with car parking, landscaping and associated works, access and drainage infrastructure including a new highway from A611 signalised junction’.

The plans are part of the huge new £25 million sustainable village project that will see 805 new homes and a primary school built at Top Wighay Farm.

Couns Dave Shaw, Lee Waters and John Wilmott (all Ash Ind), claim that the application is ‘clouded in uncertainty’ and that it is ‘impossible to assess the impact on highways due to the county council still not being able to tell us how many staff and indeed services which will be moving there’.

Couns Lee Waters (left) and Dave Shaw, along with fellow Hucknall councillor John Wilmott, have formally objected to the county council's plans to build new offices at Top Wighay Farm

Coun Waters, speaking on behalf of the Hucknall councillors, said, “We’ve exhausted the political arguments.

“We said that the £15.7 million should be spent fixing our broken roads and pavements but the Conservatives at County Hall would rather spend the money on an expensive office block we don’t need.

"Due to rising inflation, this £15.7 million could well go over budget and go over the £20 million mark.

"We now have the unedifying situation where Conservatives at County Hall ask themselves for planning permission.

An artist's impression of the what the new £15.7m council offices at Top Wighay Farm will look like

"They’ve even restricted the consultation to an electronic one meaning many impacted in Hucknall won’t even get the chance to object despite massive concerns.

“Despite several attempts to find out – the county council is still no clearer on how many staff and departments will be moving to the new office.

"There’s no evidence on any discussion with trade unions and yet they claim the impact on highways in Hucknall will be minimal.

"They are also putting workers safety at risk by refusing to install a formal pedestrian crossing point on the access road dual carriageway between the bus layby and the roundabout, to save money.

"We’ve been against this office block, that we don’t need, from day one.

"It’s too far away from Hucknall Station and there are no plans to improve public transport in the application at all.

"We will be making these and our other objections at a future planning and rights of way committee.

"Hucknall deserves better than guess work in what many view as an expensive done deal.”

A county council spokesperson said at the time of the plans being announced: “This investment will bring long-term savings for the taxpayer by creating more carbon-neutral buildings, generating income by leasing space within our buildings, and co-locating with other public organisations.

“As we recover from the pandemic, we want to significantly reduce the council’s carbon emissions by making our buildings more energy-efficient.

“We have made a clear pledge to help meet the UK’s carbon-neutral targets by 2030 so it’s vital we invest now.

“These major plans will benefit communities across the county as we aim to save money and improve quality."