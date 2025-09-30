Hucknall couple splashed out on designer clothes and high-end car after banking £65,000 by selling drugs from family home

A Hucknall couple who banked more than £65,000 in one year by selling drugs from the family home splashed out on designer clothes and a high end car, a court has heard.

Police raided Max Jones and Alixia Blair's Carlingford Road home on December 22 2020 to seize £5,470 in cash, along with a samurai sword and knuckle dusters, said Mark Thomas, prosecuting.

Traces of cannabis, cocaine and a cutting agent were found on scales and mobile phones contained evidence Jones had been selling cannabis from the house, as well as hiring runners, for 15 months.

Analysis of Blair's bank account revealed a credit turnover of £65,000 in 2020-21, including 68 cash deposits of £33,259.

Nottingham Crown Court heard that Jones had no legitimate means of obtaining those funds as he isn’t entitled to work because he is an asylum seeker.

While Blair had worked for Sainsbury’s she didn't earn that amount, and the couple had “a high rate of expenditure”, spending £30,000 on designer clothes.

Amjad Hussain said Jones, who was "remorseful and genuinely regretful,” claimed he began selling cannabis after uploading Tiktok videos of himself smoking it in his back garden during Covid and attracting would-be customers.

But Judge Julie Warburton rejected this and pointed out he was already supplying drugs before lockdown started.

Mr Hussain said the offences were five-years-old and Jones hasn’t offended since. He has “a difficult and traumatised background” after coming to the UK from war-torn Sierra Leone 22 years ago.

James Sinclair said Blair has no previous convictions and urged the judge to pass a suspended sentence because of the impact custody would have on her children.

Jones was jailed for supplying class A drugs in 2009, and again, for supplying class B drugs, in 2012.

Blair, aged 31, was convicted of converting criminal property after a trial, while Jones, aged 46, admitted supplying cannabis and acquiring and converting criminal property, on the day of a trial.

Judge Warburton said they ran a “lucrative cash enterprise” but gave “no consideration to the welfare of their children.”

On Tuesday she sentenced Jones to 27 months in prison.

Blair, “who knew very well where the money was coming from,” received a 12 month sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 80 hours of unpaid work and ten rehabilitation days.