Hucknall crime log: Police appeal on latest offences in town from break-ins to stolen motorbikes and criminal damage

At some time on Friday, January 14 January, a property on Goodall Crescent was entered by an unknown person who then caused some damage.

Between 8pm on Saturday, January 15 and 12noon Sunday, January 16, an integral garage was broken into at property on Park Drive and a green Bosch drill case, a drill, drill bits and a claw hammer were stolen.

Between 6.50pm and 7.10pm on Thursday, January 13, a red Vision moped was stolen from McDonalds car park on Ashgate Road.

Police need your help with these Hucknall crimes

The moped – which has now been recovered – was later seen in Titchfield Park playing field with a group of teenagers.

Between 11pm on Monday, January 17 and 9am on Tuesday, January 18, a KTM motorbike that had been securely chained up, was stolen from a property on Willow Avenue.

Around half-an-hour after midnight on Wednesday, January 19, a VW Golf on Mulberry Grove was entered by a white male, around 5ft 9in and wearing dark clothing, who stole a black and red radio.

At around 1.35pm on Sunday, January in Emperors Way, a black electric scooter was stolen from outside a property near the Co-op store.

Between 10pm on Wednesday, January 12 and 7.50am Thursday, January 13, the drivers side window was smashed on a Vauxhall Vectra parked at the roadside on Lime Tree Road.

At 6.35pm on Thursday, January 13 a front garden fence in Astral Grove was damaged by a man wearing a parka jacket.

Two tyres on a works van parked on Wighay Road were damaged overnight between Saturday, January 15 and Sunday, January 16.

Between 5pm and 5.30pm on Sunday, January 16, in St Mary’s Way, Hucknall a front door was kicked at and the back gate to the property was damaged.

Between 4.45pm on Sunday, January 16 and 7am on Monday, January 17 in Palmer Avenue, a Citroen Berlingo van was damaged near the rear door lock.