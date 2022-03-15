Hucknall crime log: sledgehammer attack on car, masked thieves and football-pitch vandalism

The Ashfield Neighbourhood Policing Team has compiled the report.

Among the entries is an incident at 9.35pm on Thursday, March 3, in Elizabeth Close, Hucknall.

The headlights and driver’s side window of a vehicle were smashed by three men believed to be carrying sledgehammers.

More vehicles have been vandalised in the Hucknall area (stock image)

In another vehicle crime, at 12.36pm on Tuesday, March 8 in Nottingham Road, Hucknall at the Abbey Fields building site a black BMW stopped.

Two men jumped out of the car wearing dark clothing and balaclavas and headed to a parking area where they stole an orange KTM motorcycle.

Between 11pm on Monday March 7 and 6am on Tuesday March 8 in Seymour Road, Hucknall a shed was broken into and two pedal cycles were stolen - a grey-coloured Trek Remedy 8 and a purple coloured Kona Fire Mountain.

Overnight on March 8/9, at the former Rolls-Royce site off Watnall Road, Hucknall, vandals got onto the football pitches, causing damage and smashing glass bottles.

At 8.55pm on Monday 7 March in Caddaw Avenue, Hucknall the outer pane of a window at the front of a house was smashed.

In another vandalism attack, at about 2.20pm on Monday, March 7, in Moor Road, Bestwood Village, two masked men attempted to break into a house via patio doors but ran off before entry was gained,

At about 5.10pm on Friday. March 4, in Derby Road, Annesley Woodhouse near the Badger Box Inn, as a result of a road rage incident, a black Ford Fiesta was stolen by a man in a Land Rover-type vehicle.