Police are investigating a nasty incident in Hucknall in which a man was attacked and robbed while riding his bike.

The incident happened at 6.19pm on Thursday, July 25 on the playing field near the BMX track on Nabbs Lane.

The man was riding his B-Twin Road Rider mountain bike when he was assaulted by two youngsters – one wearing a blue t-shirt, the second a black top and tracksuit bottoms – kicking him to the face head and ribs before taking his bike, which police later recovered.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses to this and other incidents of robbery, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour recently reported in Hucknall.

A cyclist was assaulted and robbed by kids on Nabbs Lane Park. Photo: Google

Around 8.45pm on Thursday, July 25 July in Barbara Square, a man and woman were attacked from behind, both being hit on the head a number of times, before the attacker made off with the man’s black and red e-bike.

Between 4pm on Friday, July 26 and 4am on Saturday, July 27, a window was smashed at a house on Ashgate Road.

At 7.44pm on Tuesday, July 30, a pane of glass was smashed at the Butlers Hill Tram Stop.

At 1.09am on Wednesday, July 31 all the windows of a Land Rover Discovery, parked on Barbara Square, were smashed by a male in black clothing.

At 1.12am on Saturday, July 27, there was a report of cars parked at the McDonald’s restaurant on Ashgate Road playing very loud music.

At 7.24pm on Saturday, July 27, there was a report of three youths on the roof of the Jamie Brough Pavilion on Kenbrook Road.

Anyone with any information should email [email protected] or call 101.