Police are investigating after a delivery rider in Hucknall was assaulted by two men who tried to rob him of both his scooter and his mobile phone.

The incident happened at around 2.06am on Tuesday, October 8 on Annesley Road while the victim was delivering food.

Two males, both dressed in black clothing with hoods up and no helmets, rode up on a black motorbike, with no number plate, and pulled in front of him when he was near the Tesco Express shop.

They kicked the front and back tyres of the scooter and then the delivery man’s leg, while demanding he hand over the scooter and his mobile phone.

A delivery rider was assaulted during an attempted robbery on Annesley Road. Photo: Google

The delivery man resisted and the two attackers then made off towards Spring Street.

Police are appealing for information on this and other incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour recently reported in Hucknall.

At 12.15am on Thursday, October 3, a white male in black clothing and with his hood up, was seen trying to break into a shed on Cherry Avenue before running off towards Broomhill Road when the shed owner shouted at him.

Some time on Thursday, October 3, an unlocked caravan on Long Acre, was entered and both a shed and garage were also broken into, but nothing was stolen.

At 4am on Friday, October 4, two masked males got into a garden on Common Lane through a broken fence panel, entered an unlocked shed and stole a black and grey Cube bike – the same shed was then burgled again between 6pm and 10pm on Monday, October 7 when a grey Rockrider bike was stolen.

Some time late in the evening of Thursday, October 3, a garden shed was entered at a property on Whyburn Lane was entered but nothing stolen.

At 9.15pm on Monday, October 7, A Ring doorbell camera on Abbey Close showed approximately three males in hoodies breaking into an attached garage before escaping over a back fence.

Around 7.53pm on Friday, October 4 in Titchfield Park, an unattended bike was taken by three white males, all aged late teens to early 20, with hoods up but was later returned to the owner saying it was taken to ‘teach him a lesson not to leave it lying around’.

Between 7.50pm and 8.18pm on Wednesday, October 9 a blue pushbike was stolen from outside of Tesco on Ashgate Road.

On or before Sunday, October 6 at a house on Annesley Road, mirrors placed on a gate to enable a better view around a bend in the road when leaving the property, were vandalised.

At 6.09pm on Friday, October 4, there was a report of teenagers on the flat roof of the leisure centre on Linby Road – two were dressed in black with hoodies and one was in a red football top.

If you have any information about any of these incidents, please contact the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team by e-mail at [email protected]

Alternatively, you can contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.