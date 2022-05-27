At around 11am on Tuesday, May 24 a property in Balmoral Grove was entered while the occupant was upstairs and a French Bulldog was stolen, but was later found.
The offender was described as a white male, blond hair, large build, approximately 30 years old, and wearing a dark blue hooded top.
He made off in a silver van similar to a Ford Transit Connect.
Also on Balmoral Grove, at some time between Friday, May 13 and Thursday, May 19, camera equipment, a MacBook pro and a DGI bike helmet was stolen from a garage.
Between 8pm on Sunday, May 22 and 9.30am on Monday, May 23, a white R110 Raleigh road bike was stolen from a shed at High Leys Allotments on Long Hill Rise.
Between 4pm on Thursday, May 19 May and 3.15am on Friday, May 20, a grey Hyundai Santa Fe car was entered on Levertons Place and bank cards and vouchers were stolen from a purse.
Overnight between Saturday, May and Sunday, May 22, a secured green BMW parked on a driveway in Story Gardens was entered and a set of house keys, keys to a van, a small amount of change and a purse containing cash and bank cards were stolen.
Just after midnight on Monday, May 23, a white male in dark clothing and cap was disturbed inside a car in Shortwood Avenue and ran off towards Watnall Road.
Overnight between Monday, May and Tuesday, May 24, bottles of Prosecco and a Sat Nav were stolen from an unlocked Ford Ka on Broomhill Road.
Between 2.30pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday, May 24, a red Lexmoto 125cc motorcycle was stolen from outside a workplace on Dorey Way.
Between 6pm on Sunday, May 22 and 8.40am on Monday, May 23, a window was smashed and tyres damaged on a grey Vauxhall Insignia parked on Laughton Crescent.
Around 2.10pm on Sunday, May 22, two males were reported riding off-road bikes on the pavements on Watnall Road.
Anyone with any information should email [email protected] or call the police on 101.