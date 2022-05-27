At around 11am on Tuesday, May 24 a property in Balmoral Grove was entered while the occupant was upstairs and a French Bulldog was stolen, but was later found.

The offender was described as a white male, blond hair, large build, approximately 30 years old, and wearing a dark blue hooded top.

He made off in a silver van similar to a Ford Transit Connect.

Police are appealing for help with incidents of theft, burglary and criminal damage in Hucknall

Also on Balmoral Grove, at some time between Friday, May 13 and Thursday, May 19, camera equipment, a MacBook pro and a DGI bike helmet was stolen from a garage.

Between 8pm on Sunday, May 22 and 9.30am on Monday, May 23, a white R110 Raleigh road bike was stolen from a shed at High Leys Allotments on Long Hill Rise.

Between 4pm on Thursday, May 19 May and 3.15am on Friday, May 20, a grey Hyundai Santa Fe car was entered on Levertons Place and bank cards and vouchers were stolen from a purse.

Overnight between Saturday, May and Sunday, May 22, a secured green BMW parked on a driveway in Story Gardens was entered and a set of house keys, keys to a van, a small amount of change and a purse containing cash and bank cards were stolen.

Just after midnight on Monday, May 23, a white male in dark clothing and cap was disturbed inside a car in Shortwood Avenue and ran off towards Watnall Road.

Overnight between Monday, May and Tuesday, May 24, bottles of Prosecco and a Sat Nav were stolen from an unlocked Ford Ka on Broomhill Road.

Between 2.30pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday, May 24, a red Lexmoto 125cc motorcycle was stolen from outside a workplace on Dorey Way.

Between 6pm on Sunday, May 22 and 8.40am on Monday, May 23, a window was smashed and tyres damaged on a grey Vauxhall Insignia parked on Laughton Crescent.

Around 2.10pm on Sunday, May 22, two males were reported riding off-road bikes on the pavements on Watnall Road.