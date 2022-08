Chris Barker, 58, of Marie Gardens, was found to be over the limit when he was stopped by police on Spring Street in the town on June 26.

Appearing at Mansfield Magistrates Court, Barker pleaded guilty and was handed a 20-month driving ban, to be reduced by 20 weeks if he completes a state-approved course by September 6.

The hearing took place at Mansfield Magistrates Court. Photo: Google