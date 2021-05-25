Hucknall drink driver banned for almost two years

Lionel Heap, 36, was stopped on Titchfield Road in Hucknall on February 11 and was found to be more than double the legal limit.

Heap, of High Street, pleaded guilty at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court and was fined £384 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32.

The ban will be reduced by 24 weeks if, by August 1, Heap satisfactorily completes a driving awareness course approved by the Secretary of State.