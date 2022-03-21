Jason Richardson, 38, of Annesley Road, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to drink-driving after being stopped on Watnall Road in the town on February 19.

He also further pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on March 8, having previously been released on bail.

At Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, Richardson was jailed for five months, with the sentence suspended for 18 months.

Richardson was given a suspended sentence after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google