Hucknall drink driver escapes jail after getting suspended term
A Hucknall man has avoided being locked up after being given a suspended sentence by Nottingham magistrates.
Monday, 21st March 2022, 9:00 am
Jason Richardson, 38, of Annesley Road, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to drink-driving after being stopped on Watnall Road in the town on February 19.
He also further pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on March 8, having previously been released on bail.
At Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, Richardson was jailed for five months, with the sentence suspended for 18 months.
He was also banned from driving for four years, fined £600 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £128 victim surcharge.