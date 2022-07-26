Hucknall drink driver was on the wrong side of the road

Chris Barker was approached by officers after he parked his Volkswagen Golf on Spring Street, at 7.50pm, on June 26, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

A test revealed he had 74 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, which exceeds the legal limit of 35mcg.

The court heard Barker, aged 58, has a previous conviction for drink-driving from 1999, while he received an eight-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, for cannabis production, in November 2020.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Barker, of Marie Gardens, Hucknall, admitted drink-driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Barker, who no longer uses cannabis for medical reasons, has been a self-employed shopfitter for 20 years.

She said he has struggled over the last few years, especially because of the pandemic, after losing a number of close friends to suicide.

He is currently looking after his elderly parents as a full-time carer, said Ms Pursglove, adding: “He is remorseful for his actions.”

Sentencing, magistrates told Barker: “This could be so much worse. You have the opportunity to step back and learn from this.

“You’re not someone who has this littered in their record. We don't want you to come back and get a longer disqualification.”

He was banned from driving for 20 months, but the disqualification will be reduced by 20 weeks if he passes a rehabilitation course by September 2023.