The incident happened at 3.57pm on Wednesday, July 20 at the Annesley Road, bypass roundabout in Hucknall.

The car driver, indicating to turn towards Linby, was shouted abuse by a motor cyclist who then punched off the wing mirror of the car.

Police are also appealing for information to identify two off-road motorcyclists were riding – without helmets – around the park at The Range in Hucknall around 7pm on Monday, July 18.

Police are appealing for information on a number of incidents in and around Hucknall

Several other incidents of theft, burglary and criminal damage have also been reported to police.

In Annesley, between 8pm on Friday, July 15 and 8am on Sunday, July 17, a red Peugeot 308 parked on Byron Road, had the nearside wing mirror broken off and three tyres let down.

Between 8pm on Friday, July 15 and 10pm Monday, July 18, an attempt was made to enter a house on Ruffs Drive in Hucknall.

A door handle was damaged and parked vehicles were also entered and cash stolen.

Between 11pm on Saturday, July 16 and 7.45am Sunday, July 17, an attempt was made to gain access to a garage on Hazel Grove in Hucknall causing damage to the garage doors, although no access was gained.

At the Leen Valley Golf Club on Wigwam Lane in Hucknall, the windscreen of a parked car was smashed by a golf ball at some point between 5pm and 5.45pm on Tuesday, July 19.