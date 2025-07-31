A disqualified Hucknall driver who sparked a police pursuit later escaped from officers by fleeing over back gardens on foot, a court has heard.

Brendon Walters, who only has a provisional licence, was driving his girlfriend’s black Audi when he was spotted on Sandhurst Road, in Bulwell, on April 11, 2023, said Anthony Cheung, prosecuting.

As soon as a police van signalled for him to stop on Camberley Road, he sped off, overtaking on the wrong side of the road, running a red light and driving straight through a mini roundabout before disappearing from view.

Walters, now aged 31, abandoned the car at Hucknall Leisure Centre, where officers found it with the bonnet still warm.

His girlfriend denied the car had been driven, but Walters’ face was seen on the screensaver of an iPad in her handbag.

Officers returned to the address on Albert Street, on January 13 last year, and when Walters repeatedly refused to come out, an officer went in through the unlocked front door.

They met on the stairs and he was warned PAVA spray would be used if he didn’t comply.

During an attempt to handcuff him Walters barged the officer aside and escaped over the back gardens.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has 20 previous convictions for 32 offences, including robbery, common assault, and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent in 2008.

“You were aware you were sought by the police,” Judge Julie Warburton told him on Thursday. “You knew you shouldn’t have been driving your girlfriend's car."

She handed him 12 months, suspended for 18 months, with 35 rehabilitation days, and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was disqualified for 12 months and must pass the extended re-test.

“It is vital you comply with this order,” the judge told him. “If you commit any other offences I will have no hesitation in activating the sentence.”

Dominic Shelley, mitigating, said his family depend on his full time income and he deserved some credit for pleading guilty to dangerous driving on the day of his trial.

Walters, aged 31, now of Bridge Street, Langley Mill, also admitted escaping from lawful custody, when he appeared in court on May 12.