Hucknall: Drug dealer with cocaine in his pants jailed after faulty headlight leads to police stop
Anderson Teixeira, aged 21, was one of three men detained in Portland Road when the blue Fiat Punto came to officers’ attention.
With a strong smell of cannabis coming from inside, officers began a search of the vehicle under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Teixeira was found to have multiple wraps of crack cocaine in his underpants.
Drugs were also found hidden at a nearby flat Teixera had been staying at.
After remaining silent in his police interview he later pleaded guilty to possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.
Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on February 8, Teixeira, of North Sherwood Street, Nottingham, was jailed for four years.
PC Daniel Black, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Unfortunately for Teixeira, the broken headlight in the car he was travelling in was enough to bring it to our officers’ attention, who then grew more suspicious when they saw it take evasive action to avoid them.
“As it turned out their suspicions were well-founded, and a significant quantity of illegal drugs was recovered as a result.
“Drug dealing is a blight on our communities that can lead to serious violence and other related offences, which is why we work so hard to remove these substances from our streets.”