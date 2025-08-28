Hucknall: Drugs, weapons, cash and suspected stolen bikes seized after drone-led house raid

A police drone pilot led officers to a house in Hucknall containing a significant quantity of cash, drugs, weapons and suspected stolen bikes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers on routine patrol had earlier spotted what they believed to be a stolen Surron electric motorcycle being driven erratically along Watnall Road.

The pilot of a police drone then spotted a suspect and was able to use its camera’s impressive zoom to track a suspect to an address in Knoll Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A subsequent search of the address, on the evening of August 18, revealed a significant quantity of cannabis, cash, mobile phones, drug paraphernalia, knives and a sword.

The police drone began to track the suspect after spotting him riding erratically on an electric motorbike. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft, and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

The suspect was released on bail and investigations are ongoing.

Sgt Adam Brown, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a good example of how our drones can give us a top-down view of an evolving situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On this occasion we were able to follow a suspect for a significant distance and – as a result – recover a large quantity of drugs, illegal weapons and several high-value bikes we believe to be stolen.”