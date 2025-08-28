Hucknall: Drugs, weapons, cash and suspected stolen bikes seized after drone-led house raid

By John Smith
Published 28th Aug 2025, 10:07 BST
A police drone pilot led officers to a house in Hucknall containing a significant quantity of cash, drugs, weapons and suspected stolen bikes.

Officers on routine patrol had earlier spotted what they believed to be a stolen Surron electric motorcycle being driven erratically along Watnall Road.

The pilot of a police drone then spotted a suspect and was able to use its camera’s impressive zoom to track a suspect to an address in Knoll Avenue.

A subsequent search of the address, on the evening of August 18, revealed a significant quantity of cannabis, cash, mobile phones, drug paraphernalia, knives and a sword.

The police drone began to track the suspect after spotting him riding erratically on an electric motorbike. Photo: Nottinghamshire Policeplaceholder image
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft, and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

The suspect was released on bail and investigations are ongoing.

Sgt Adam Brown, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a good example of how our drones can give us a top-down view of an evolving situation.

“On this occasion we were able to follow a suspect for a significant distance and – as a result – recover a large quantity of drugs, illegal weapons and several high-value bikes we believe to be stolen.”

