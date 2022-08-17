Hucknall folk urged to have their say on tackling crime with new council survey

Ashfield District Council, and partners, have launched the survey to listen to and act on residents’ concerns about crime, anti-social behaviour, and safety.

And Hucknall residents are being urged to take part.

Crime has become a major concern for many people in Hucknall in recent months and frustrations over a perceived lack of action boiled over last month in a fiery meeting between residents and the police and Ashfield Independent councillors at George Street Club.

What do you want to see done to tackle crime better in Hucknall?

As a result of that, the ruling Ashfield Independents announced immediate new measures to tackle crime in the area around the club, including more police patrols.

Now, residents from across the town can tell the police and the council what they want to see done to fight crime where they live.

The results of the survey, combined with an analysis of crime and anti-social behaviour that happen in the district, will help the council’s Community Safety Partnership (CSP) set refreshed priorities and update its new three-year plan.

The CSP is made up of representatives from the police, the council, fire and rescue service, and health and probation services and they work together to keep residents safe.

The survey only takes 15 minutes and can be accessed online here until September 18.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith (Ash Ind), cabinet member for community safety, said: “We always say how important it is for the council to listen to and act on residents concerns.

"This survey allows us to do just that.

"I urge everyone in Ashfield to complete the survey.

"It is crucial that everyone has their say as we can’t address issues that we don’t know about.

“We have made great strides recently in our effort to tackle anti-social and criminal behaviour with our successful Safer Streets initiatives.

"This has led to a reduction in anti-social behaviour over the past year.