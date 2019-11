A Hucknall footbridge has been closed after a fire on Saturday morning.

Fire crews from Stockhill were called to the bridge at Leen Valley Country Park on Moor Road to tackle the rubbish blaze at around 9.25am.

Fire crews from Stockhill were called to the bridge at Leen Valley Country Parkin Hucknall to tackle therubbish blaze

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted that local authorities and Nottinghamshire Police had been informed about the fire as the footbridge was now 'deemed unsafe'.

It is not known when the bridge will re-open.