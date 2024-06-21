Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information to help find the thieves who stole items from a shed at a Hucknall allotments stie

The incident happened overnight between Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14 at the Hucknall Cottage Gardens allotments on Wood Lane.

The lock on the main gate to the was cut with an angle grinder to get on site and a shed was broken into and a black-handled wheelbarrow, spade, rake, a camping gas cooker and 12 gas canisters were stolen.

Police are also investigating several other incidents of burglary, theft and anti-social behaviour recently reported in Hucknall and Bulwell.

Police are investigating a break-in at the Cottage Gardens Allotments in Hucknall. Photo: Google

Between 1pm on Saturday, June 15 and 7am on Monday, June 17, an industrial building on Baker Brook Close, Hucknall was broken into and a bag of brass fittings and copper piping stolen.

Between 2am and 12.06pm on Saturday, June 15, a yellow and black Yamaha 125cc motorcycle was stolen from Peveril Street, Hucknall after the alarm was cut off.

Between 4pm on Monday, June 17 and 6.30am on Tuesday, June 18, a white Mercedes Sprinter van, with the DPD logo on all sides, was stolen from outside Car and Commercial Ltd on the Blenheim Park Industrial Estate in Bulwell.

Between 9.42pm and 9.52pm on Wednesday, June 19, a white Yamaha moped with a black delivery box was stolen from outside Pizza Hut on Portland Road, Hucknall.

At 12.45pm on Sunday, June 16 at The Pilgrim Oak pub on High Street, Hucknall, a white female, around 5ft 5in, aged in her 40s, of medium build, with brown hair in a bun, wearing a blue tracksuit with hooded top and white trainers, stole a phone, leaving by a side door – bank cards stored inside the phone case were also taken.

At 8.23pm on Saturday, June 15, a black Carrera bike, with shiny writing on the frame, was stolen from the garden of a property on Kenbrook Road, Hucknall – a white male aged 30-40 and wearing a hoodie, drove up in silver Vauxhall car and loaded the bike into the boot before driving off.

At 3.55pm on Tuesday, June 18, there was a report of children on the roof of the Royal Mail delivery office on High Street, Hucknall.