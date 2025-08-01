Hucknall Greggs staff abused by angry smoking customer they refused to serve
The incident happened at 8.43am on Thursday, July 24 at the outlet on High Street when a man ‘kicked off’ and began shouting a swearing at staff after being refused service because he was smoking.
The man is described as 60 years-old, slim build, wearing a blue hat, blue shirt and a black jacket.
Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of burglary, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour recently reported in Hucknall.
Overnight between Tuesday, July and Wednesday, July 30, a door security chain was tampered with in an attempted break-in at an address on George Street.
Overnight between Sunday, July 27 and Monday, July 28, a window was smashed at a property on Garden Road.
At 9.42pm on Friday, July 25, there was report of car racers driving dangerously around the motorway island at junction 27 of the M1, as well as the smaller islands on the A608 into the Sherwood Business Park.
Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]
Alternatively, contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.