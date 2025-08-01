Hucknall Greggs staff abused by angry smoking customer they refused to serve

Police are appealing for witnesses to help find a man who abused staff at Hucknall Greggs after they refused to serve him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at 8.43am on Thursday, July 24 at the outlet on High Street when a man ‘kicked off’ and began shouting a swearing at staff after being refused service because he was smoking.

The man is described as 60 years-old, slim build, wearing a blue hat, blue shirt and a black jacket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of burglary, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour recently reported in Hucknall.

Staff at Hucknall Greggs were abused by a man they refused to serve. Photo: Google

Overnight between Tuesday, July and Wednesday, July 30, a door security chain was tampered with in an attempted break-in at an address on George Street.

Overnight between Sunday, July 27 and Monday, July 28, a window was smashed at a property on Garden Road.

At 9.42pm on Friday, July 25, there was report of car racers driving dangerously around the motorway island at junction 27 of the M1, as well as the smaller islands on the A608 into the Sherwood Business Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]

Alternatively, contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.