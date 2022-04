Gareth Butler, 43, of Vernon Court, pleaded guilty at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court earlier this month to pursuing a course of conduct against Lyndsay White between January 10 and June 22 last year which he knew amounted to harassment.

He also pleaded guilty to the further charge of breaching a previously imposed suspended sentence.

He was due to be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on April 25 but this now be been adjourned until June 13.