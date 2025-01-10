Hucknall hit by raft of anti-social behaviour incidents to start the new year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The start of the new year in Hucknall has been plagued by a spate of anti-social behaviour incidents involving motor bikes, scooters and vandalism.

Police are now appealing for the public’s help to track down those responsible.

Around 5.13pm on Thursday, January 2, a woman reported that while walking her dog near the boathouse on Titchfield Park, she was nearly hit by a youngsters zipping around on e-scooters.

At 3.58pm on Friday, January 3 in Airfield Way, there was a report of five or six riders taking turns to ride off-road bikes around at speed on the airfield – one bike was orange and white with the number plate ripped off, a second bike was black.

Around 2pm on Saturday, January 4, there was a report of three males on motorbikes ‘skidding all over the place’ and driving on the pavements on Kingsway Gardens – one was wearing a blue jacket, another a black jacket and all wearing helmets.

Around 5.15pm on Friday, January 3, there was a report of three youths, all in their mid-teens with their faces covered, on the roof of a building on High Street, throwing stones down on to the road below.

Around 3.50pm on Sunday, January 5, there was a report of two males, both aged 15 or 16 years-old, riding in and out of the new building development on the old Hucknall Town football ground on Watnall Road – both were wearing puffer jackets and joggers, one had his hood up and the other was wearing a balaclava.

At 6pm on Sunday, January 5, five males and a female sprayed a fire extinguisher over the forecourt and shop windows of the Tesco petril station on Ashgate Road, and also threw screen wash all over the place.

At 5.35pm on Friday, January 3, a group of youths, all in black tracksuits and masks, were kicking the doors and shutters of shops on High Street.

Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of theft and criminal damage reported recently in Hucknall.

Between 9.30pm on Saturday, January 4 and 9am on Sunday, January 5, a white Mercedes C220 saloon car was stolen from Duke Street.

Overnight between Tuesday, December 31 and Wednesday, January 1, a white Kia Ceed car, parked on Victoria Street was broken into and a messy search made and cash stolen from the dashboard shelf.

Between 11.30pm on Friday, January 3 and 11am on Saturday, January 4, a white Vauxhall Combo van parked on Thorne Grove was broken into and a tablet and wallet were stolen

Around 8.30pm on Saturday, January 4, an electric scooter and charger were stolen from a propery on Portland Road.

At some time on Friday, January 3, a window was broken at house on Perlthorpe Drive – a window had also been broken previously at the same property on December 15.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should e-mail the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected].

Alternatively, call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.