Hucknall hit by trio of car break-ins on same weekend as police appeal for witnesses

Police in Hucknall have appealed for information and witnesses after three cars in the town were broken into over a weekend.

Between 5pm on Saturday, May 31 and 5.30am on Sunday, June 1 in Brixham Road, a white Hyundai Kona, parked on a driveway, was broken into and searched and a brown leather wallet containing bank cards and a driving licence was stolen.

Between 11.30pm on Saturday May 31 and 8am on Sunday, June 1, in Beech Avenue, a red Volkswagen Golf was broken into and a bank card was stolen.

And at 11.23am on Sunday, June 1 in Park Drive, there was a report of a Vauxhall Astra car being broken into overnight after the boot and driver’s door were discovered open, although nothing was stolen.

Police are appealing for information on these incidents and other reported incidents of theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

Between 4.15pm on Tuesday, May 27 and 1pm on Wednesday, May 28, a window was smashed by stones thrown at it and landscaping plants were stolen from the Harper Crew building site on Watnall Road.

At 8.52pm on Thursday, May 29, there was a report of a male, aged 15-16, tearing up the grass on a small quad bike in the park at the back of the leisure centre on Linby Road.

At the same location, at 10.29pm on Sunday, June 1, there was a report of kids racing on the grass and around the car park on a quad bike – a similar report was also made at 6.57pm on Wednesday, June 4.

At 11.42pm on Saturday, May 31, the front window was smashed at house on Nottingham Road.

At 1.19pm on Tuesday, June 3, at the Butlers Hill Tram Stop, a window was smashed in the shelter by two lads, both approximately 18 years-old, one wearing a black coat and grey joggers and the other in black with a hoodie.

At 1pm on Thursday, May 29 n Bestwood Road, there was a report of ongoing issues with teenagers throwing items, including dog poo bags and sticks, into a garden.

At 7.15pm on Friday, May 30, there was a report of four or five teenagers, all aged between 15 and 18 years-old, on e-bikes speeding around the park on Nabbs Lane, coming close to, and cutting in front of, people.

At the same location, at 1.08pm on Sunday, June 1, approximately four or five off-road bikes were being ridden at speed around the park where children were playing.

Anyone with any information on any of these incident should email Ashfield Police at [email protected]

Alternatively, contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Hucknall officers will be holding a beat surgery at The Broomhill Inn on Broomhill Road on Friday, June 13 between 11am and 12noon.

This is an opportunity to meet members of your local policing team and discuss any issues you may have regarding crime or anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood.

Police will also be outside the Post Office on High Street, on Saturday, June 14 between 10am and 1pm and will be completing bike register – all are welcome come along and bring their bikes in order to further protect them from theft.