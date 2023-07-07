The incident happened at a property on Wood Lane between 10pm on Thursday, June 29, and 8am the following day. Damage was caused to a windowsill as result of having the bottle thrown at it.

Police are investigating after a beer bottle was thrown at the window of house in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A house on Linby Road, Hucknall was entered overnight on Tuesday, July 4, and a handbag containing bank cards and cash was stolen.

A car parked on Florence Street, Hucknall had a tyre damaged and deflated by a nail, some time between 7pm on Saturday, July 1 and 8am the following day.

A grey Nissan Juke was stolen from a property on Antonia Drive, Hucknall, between 7pm on July 1, and 9am the following day. The vehicle was later located and recovered.

Several mopeds and off-road bikers were racing around Titchfield Park, Hucknall, on July 1, at about 7.15pm, while children were in the park.

The Mercedes badge was pulled off the bonnet of a silver Mercedes car parked on a driveway in Brook Street, Hucknall, on Monday, July 3, between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

A phone placed on the ground in Titchfield Park, while the owner was playing football with friends, was stolen on July 3, between 6pm and 7pm.