The town has seen a spate of incidents of late, including criminal damage to cars and property, teenagers trashing someone's fence and rocks being thrown through windows on two houses.

People being caught on CCTV trying car doors.

Community social media groups on Facebook are regularly featuring posts warning other members of the group about anti-social behaviour in their streets or area.

Hucknall has seen a spate of ASB of late (stock image)

And the subsequent comments all run along the same theme that nothing seems to be being done about it.

But police say that is far from the case.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), a district and county councillior for the town, said: “I continually report crime and anti-social behaviour in Hucknall.

“The reality is that Hucknall has been badly let down by both the Conservatives and Labour.

"The Tories promised 20,000 new officers in the general election in 2019 – they have not delivered anywhere near that – while Labour, under Paddy Tipping (former Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner) shut the doors to Hucknall Police Station.

"Gone are the days of police on the beat – proactive policing is all but gone.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), another district and county councillor, said: “Whilst we have seen a 23 per cent reduction in anti-social behaviour in the past year across the district, there are still a number of hotspots across Hucknall.

"The council does its bit with community support officers, a service the council doesn’t have to provide but does the safety of residents is our number one priority.

"There’s no doubt, however, that the police should be doing more and listening to our call to bring back a permanent policing base in our town.

"This should be a priority.”

Coun Jim Blagden (Ash Ind), a district councillor, said: “It’s becoming clearer and clearer that towns like Hucknall are being let down by a lack of frontline, visible officers.

"Whilst the Tories are now accountable for policing, Labour must accept that closing the town’s police station was a massive, massive mistake.

And Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), also district and county councillor, said: Ashfield District Council is doing its bit and it should be matched by the police and at the moment they are letting Hucknall down big time.

"I am calling again for a public meeting in Hucknall, we need to bring people around the table to discuss a way forward.

"Hucknall MP Mark Spencer also needs to be asked whether he thinks the Government is doing a good job protecting Hucknall residents?

"He can also say if he backs the Ashfield Independents’ campaign to bring back a permanent policing base in the heart of Hucknall.”

Sergeant Olivia West, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Tackling anti-social behaviour is a key priority within neighbourhood policing as a whole and can take up large portions of officers’ time and resources.

“It really should go without saying but there is absolutely no excuse for anyone to ever behave in this manner and we will always look to respond to all reports of this nature that we receive.

“We know how much of a negative impact these kinds of offences can have on our communities, which is why we dedicate so much effort to breaking up incidents of antisocial behaviour.

“As part of this, our officers carry out regular high-visibility patrols, to provide both a reassuring presence on the streets and also feet on the ground to respond to any crime in the area as it develops.

“Our aim is always to keep people in our communities safe, so we’d encourage anyone to approach our officers should they need our support or want to highlight an incident.

“People can report incidents of antisocial behaviour by calling Nottinghamshire Police on 101.”